Lands Lawyer Discusses The Legal Challenges Ahead For Utah's Bears Ears Monument

By 10 minutes ago
  • The twin buttes on the horizon (to the left) are protected now as the Bears Ears National Monument, but many critics say they'll enlist Congress and the Trump administration to undo the designation.
    The twin buttes on the horizon (to the left) are protected now as the Bears Ears National Monument, but many critics say they'll enlist Congress and the Trump administration to undo the designation.
    Judy Fahys / KUER News


Many people agree that the area around the new Bears Ears National Monument is special enough to warrant protection. Native Americans and environmentalists applaud departing President Barack Obama for creating the monument to preserve its landscape, traditions and cultural resources. But many San Juan County residents and Utah political leaders have vowed to reverse it.

University of Utah law professor John Ruple has studied Utah’s public land debate -- including the monument designation -- with an eye on finding common ground. An associate professor at the University of Utah’s Wallace Stegner Center for Land, Resources and the Environment, he’s thought a lot about what’s to come after the new Republican administration is sworn it. KUER's Judy Fahys recently sat down with Ruple in the KUER studios and began the interview by asking him if Obama’s use of the Antiquities Act was legal.

Tags: 
Bears Ears

Related Content

Trust-Lands Administrators Won't Negotiate Bears Ears Swaps -- Yet

By Jan 9, 2017
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Utah trust-lands administrators aren’t making any decisions yet on the new Bears Ears National Monument. They want to know more before they consider exchanging 109,000 acres inside the monument.

San Juan, Politicians Condemn New Monument

By Dec 29, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

The day after President Barack Obama created a new national monument in San Juan County, hundreds of people gathered at the county seat to protest the move.

Utah Leaders: A Bears Ears Threatens Obama Legacy

By Dec 15, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Governor Gary Herbert said he checked in with the White House recently on rumors about the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.

Bears Ears Gets Mixed Reaction

By Dec 29, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

The naming of the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah has triggered intense and wide-ranging reactions locally and across the nation.