KUER announces Maria O’Mara as new general manager

KUER welcomes media veteran Maria O’Mara to the position of general manager. O’Mara will take the place of John Greene, who recently announced his retirement after 28 years of service to the largest public radio station in Utah. O‘Mara currently works at the University of Utah as the communications director and primary media spokesperson.

O’Mara was one of four finalists following an extensive national search. The finalists attended various presentations and meetings with KUER’s staff and board before the final decision was made by the University of Utah’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement Fred Esplin, and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer William Warren.

“Maria’s understanding of the evolving media landscape in Utah and nationally will be a tremendous asset as she helps KUER expand its efforts to deliver relevant, thoughtful and insightful journalism,” said Warren.

O’Mara is returning to KUER after nearly two decades. She began her career as a reporter at KUER covering the Utah legislature, governor’s office, general elections and rural economic issues. Since then, she has supervised a variety of teams who produce news and information at the Salt Lake Observer, Deseret News and KSL-TV, creating a 20-year career in reporting and news management. She left the world of journalism for public relations, managing the external communications of Rocky Mountain Power followed by her current position at the U.

“It’s a privilege to return to the staff of KUER at a time when community engagement and excellent journalism matter as never before. I’m excited to work alongside such a talented team and build on the legacy John Greene has left for our station,” O’Mara said.

O’Mara is a U alumna with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism. She begins her new position at KUER on Feb. 15, 2017.

A charter member of NPR, 90.1 KUER broadcasts from the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah. KUER provides a commercial-free mix of programming to more than 175,000 weekly listeners across 80 percent of the state. KUER and its HD channels can be streamed online at kuer.org and with KUER's mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.