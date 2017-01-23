Jazz Ownership To Transfer To Miller Family "Legacy Trust"

Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller announced Monday that ownership of the team will now fall under a “legacy trust.” Which means the future of the team in Utah is secure.

Speaking at a press conference, Miller admitted that over the years she’s received a lot of offers to buy the team.

She and her husband Larry purchased the team for a mere $22 million in the eighties. Selling it now would mean a huge profit.

“It could be tempting," Miller said. "But we’ve been clear from the beginning that our mission has been to ensure that the Utah Jazz stay in Utah.”

The new "legacy trust" ensures that ownership of the Jazz and the Vivint Smart Home Arena will stay in the Miller family.

“We will oversee the trust and will continue to serve as stewards of these community resources indefinitely," said Miller.

Miller said the Jazz belongs to Utah and belongs in Utah. And that the goal has always been to bring a national championship home to the beehive state.