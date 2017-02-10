House Committee Approves Decrease In Blood Alcohol Limit

By 12 minutes ago
  • Idless via www.istockphoto.com

Utah lawmakers approved a bill Friday to lower Utah’s legal blood alcohol content level to curb drunk driving.

House Bill 155 would bring the limit from .08 to .05-about the equivalent of a glass of wine for a woman or two glasses of wine for a man.  The bill’s sponsor, Republican Representative Norm Thurston says it sends a clear message; don’t drink and drive-not even a little.

Thurston had Bella Dinh-Zar, vice president of the National Transportation Safety Board present his case before the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee. Dinh-Zar said the independent federal agency found that a .05 BAC prevents crashes, death and injuries.

“Not by increasing DUI arrests, but by preventing people from driving after they’ve been drinking,” Dinh-Zar said.

Bountiful defense attorney Sean Druyon said he was concerned that lowering the legal limit would lead to an increase in DUI’s.

“For most first-time offenders, it’s a wakeup call,” he said. “They don’t know they’re even impaired to the point that they can’t operate they’re vehicle. They see the BAC. It’s slightly over .08. It gives them an opportunity, if they get an impaired driving, to save their job, save their driver’s license.”

Republican Representative Paul Ray supports the bill. He told Druyon losing a license is much less of a burden than death.

“I’d much rather some SOB who’s drinking lose his job than somebody have to lose a father, a grandfather or a child,” Ray said. “Also you seem to put tourism over life. To me life is more important than tourism money.”

HB 155 passed the committee 9 to 2. It now goes to the full House.

Tags: 
alcohol
Utah Legislature

Related Content

Bill Would Mandate How Cities Use a Portion of Beer Tax Revenue

By Feb 7, 2014
Brian Grimmett/KUER file photo

A bill passed the Utah House Thursday that would require cities and towns to use some beer tax revenue on alcohol treatment and prevention programs. 

Forty percent of the money generated from beer and alcohol sales goes to municipalities in Utah and only about four percent of that money is spent on programs that combat underage drinking. Cache County Republican Representative Jack Draxler wants to change that.

Will Mini-Bottles Make a Comeback in Utah? Alcohol Commission Wants Legislature to Decide

By Andrea Smardon Aug 25, 2015
Photo courtesy Jay Yahne

Utah liquor officials say they're not ready to give a brandy distillery special permission to sell mini-bottles of liquor. Instead they want state lawmakers to step in and settle Utah's complex alcohol-sampling laws.

Committee Puts A Hold On Zion Curtain Bill

By Brian Grimmett Feb 16, 2016
Brian Grimmett

Members of the Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee voted Tuesday to put several alcohol related bills on hold, including one that would remove the so-called “Zion Curtain” from restaurants.