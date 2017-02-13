House Approves Bill To Scrap Solar Subsidies

By 3 hours ago
  • temis via www.istockphoto.com

A bill to phase out the state’s tax credit for residential solar panel installations passed the Utah House on Monday.

House Bill 23 would end the state’s $2000 individual income tax credit by 2021.  Republican Representative Jeremy Peterson sponsored the bill. He said the tax credit is draining the state budget.

“It is expected that the cost of technology will actually decrease at the same rate of this tax credit,” Peterson said. “So consumers should not see a significant impact on the bottom line in trying to determine whether or not to make that purchase.”

Peterson said Utah’s solar industry is growing 200 to 300 percent year over year.

Democratic State Representative Joel Briscoe voted against the bill. He said fossil fuel industries continue to outpace renewable energy industries in government subsidies.

“It’s 7 to 1 for every dollar we spent on trying to promote renewable energy, we spent $7 promoting oil, natural gas and coal,” Briscoe said. “And no one is talking about taking subsidies off oil, natural gas and coal.”

Solar advocates say the industry will likely be able to absorb the loss, but there are still concerns as Rocky Mountain Power looks to raise rates on solar customers. The Public Service Commission will review the rate change request in August.

House Bill 23 passed with a vote of 60-14. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.  

Rooftop Solar Booms As Lawmakers Review Tax Credit

By Sep 1, 2016
temis / istockphoto.com

Ryan Evans is actually looking forward to what would normally a pretty dull legislative meeting this month, when the Revenue and Taxation Interim Committee  reviews the state’s $2,000 solar-panel tax credit. Evans is the new leader of the Utah Solar Energy Association, and he’s excited about sharing the good news his industry has for Utah’s economy.

Provo Mayor Will Veto Solar Fee

By Oct 11, 2016
TEMIS / ISTOCKPHOTO.COM

The Provo City Council voted to add a $3 per kilowatt fee to solar customers' monthly bill. Mayor John Curtis is still waiting for the legislation to cross his desk, but he plans to veto it.

Jazz Arena Gets Infusion of Energy From Solar Panels

By Nov 8, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

A new kind of energy is fueling this season for the Utah Jazz. That’s because the Vivint Smart Home Arena is now powered by the sun.

Report Focuses On Rooftop Solar Fee's Fairness

By Nov 9, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Rocky Mountain Power says its new study shows how rooftop solar customers are being subsidized by households that don’t rely on solar panels. It’s the latest in the two-year fight between Utah’s electric power monopoly and solar advocates over net metering -- basically what solar customers pay to remain part of the grid.