Herbert Sworn In For A Third Term As Utah Governor

By 1 hour ago
  • Pool photo- Salt Lake Tribune

Governor Gary Herbert publicly took the oath of office Wednesday after being elected to a third term as governor of Utah.

More than 1,000 people attended the inauguration in the capitol rotunda on Wednesday, which was also the 121st anniversary of Utah’s statehood. Musical guests included the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, BYU’s Vocal Point and the 23rd Army Band.

In his inaugural address, Herbert credited the hardworking spirit of pioneers and present-day Utahns for the state’s success.

“You may not always see it in yourselves, but the uncommon blend of your humility, your hard work, and your willingness to pull together despite differences, defines the Utah spirit,” Herbert said.

He also mentioned Sudanese refugee Yar Kuany Awan. Awan became a U.S. citizen last month and led the audience in the pledge of allegiance at Herbert’s inauguration.

“Her pioneer journey has taken her from the refugee camps of war-torn Sudan to marriage, to motherhood, to full-time employment at a Utah medical device company,” the governor said. “She truly exemplifies that the pioneer spirit is alive and well in Utah today.”

Also sworn in Wednesday were Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Auditor John Dougall and Treasurer David Damschen.

