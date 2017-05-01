Former University Health Sciences CEO Takes Helm As Lee Steps Down

After a turbulent two weeks at the University of Utah, on Monday Dr. Lorris Betz took over for Dr. Vivian Lee as interim senior vice president for health sciences.

In a statement released Monday Betz wrote, “It has been a difficult two weeks for the University but we are already moving forward with the important work and initiatives that are in place.”

University Health CEO Vivian Lee resigned from her leadership roles on Friday. Lee had fired the head of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Mary Beckerle but university President David Pershing later reversed that decision.

In his statement, Betz said he will immediately begin meeting with leaders on campus to get their perspectives on matters related to the university.

Betz is a veteran in this role in Health Sciences. An accomplished medical professional, he previously held the same positions as Lee at the University of Utah for 12 years.