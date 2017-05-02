Former Salt Lake Catholic Bishop Niederaur Dies

Salt Lake City's 8th Catholic Bishop has died at age 80.

Bishop George H. Niederauer was the head of the Salt Lake Diocese from 1994 to 2005 and more recently the archbishop emeritus of San Francisco.

Niederaur died Tuesday at a nursing home in San Rafeal, California.

Governor Gary Herbert said in a statement, "The passing of his excellency Bishop George H. Niederauer will be felt by many in the state of Utah. As the eighth bishop of the Salt Lake City Diocese, Bishop Niederauer made an indelible mark on our community through his spiritual leadership. His ten years of service here were marked with great collaboration in the faith community. His loss is felt deeply.”