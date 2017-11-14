Former Provo Mayor John Curtis Begins First Week In Congress

Utah’s newly elected Republican Congressman, John Curtis, has begun his first week in Washington D.C. representing the 3rd District. So far, he says it's already been a busy few days.

"Well I was sworn in [Monday] night and I had to immediately take a vote," says Curtis.

Fortunately for him, it wasn’t a bill that required much homework.

“It was a fiscal responsibility bill," Curtis says, "It passed with a unanimous vote on both sides, it was a nice bipartisan bill so it was not a hard decision for me.”

Aside from time in the House chamber, Curtis also attended tax reform meetings this morning, which he says is a top priority for Republicans this year.

Looking forward, Curtis is anxious to start work on issues important to Utahns in his district. Primarily the ongoing debate about federal lands and national monuments like Bears Ears.

Curtis is filling the seat left vacant by Jason Chaffetz who left Congress unexpectedly in June - less than a year after being re-elected - to pursue a job with Fox News.