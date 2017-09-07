 FBI Tapped To Investigate Wubbels Incident; Chief Brown Says Department Has 'Black Eye' | KUER 90.1

FBI Tapped To Investigate Wubbels Incident; Chief Brown Says Department Has 'Black Eye'

  • Nurse Alex Wubbels in a frame grab from her arrest on July 27. The FBI has not been asked to assist the investigation into the incident, which has drawn widespread scrutiny.
The FBI has been called in to help the Salt Lake County District Attorney in the case of the police officer who arrested a University Hospital nurse on July 26. 

D.A. Sim Gill says the FBI is uniquely qualified to investigate some issues, including possible civil rights violations.

"So we simply asked our FBI partners to reach in and take a look at that," he says. 

Gill's department is focusing on crimes that might have been committed. And two other investigations are underway over the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels.

Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown says his department’s reputation has taken a big hit since the video's release.

"We got a black eye," he says. "I think that’s what hurts so bad is we’ve worked so hard for the last couple years through our training and outreach and everything we’ve done to kind of take this on this chin. Look, we’ll take it. We’ll make it better. But it hurts.”  

Brown calls the episode an outlier, but says he’s taking measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That includes conducting an internal affairs investigation and updating policies for how police interact with emergency rooms.

