Democrats Blast GOP Over Trade Show's Exit

The protest surrounding the exit of the Outdoor Recreation trade show expanded Tuesday. Democrats took the state’s GOP leaders to task.

Democrats joined small business leaders outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, the party officials criticized Utah’s Republican leaders for the huge trade show’s decision to leave Salt Lake City when its contract runs out next year.

“So, my question to the people of Utah is,” began State Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon, “How much pain to our economy; how much pain to our education system; how much pain to our air quality; how much pain to our health care system are we willing to take as a state before we start considering how we vote in the state of Utah?”

Salt Lake County Councilman Sam Granato blamed Republican opposition to national monuments for driving the trade show away, along with its tax revenue and $45 million dollars economic activity. Granato, a food importer and deli operator, says losing the twice-yearly conventions will mean thousands of local jobs and millions of dollars to area businesses.

“If we don’t review those policies and change those policies, and change those attitudes, many more millions will be lost to us,” he said at a news conference.

Granato announced he’s quitting Gov. Gary Herbert’s Economic Development Advisory Board in protest of what he called “antagonistic” policies in the Capitol.

Meanwhile, a bill introduced in the state legislature on Tuesday would eventually give broad powers to a new state lands manager and counties to oversee Utah’s public lands.