Congressmen Stewart And Chaffetz Address The Utah Legislature

On Thursday, Utah Congressmen Christ Stewart and Jason Chaffetz paid a visit to the Utah legislature to speak about what they’re doing in Washington with the Trump administration.

On the floor of the Utah House of Representatives, Congressman Stewart delivered what he described as a “report from Washington.” In it he talked about his continued commitment tax reform, the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and the need to reinvest in the country’s military.

"We’ve now transitioned to where we realize the greatest threat to our country faces now is to rebuild and to resupply and to remaintain our military," Stewart said.

In front of House Republicans, Congressman Chaffetz discussed the current regulatory reform agenda in Washington. One of his priorities is getting the Trump Administration to support state control of public lands.

"I started with the need and the imperative to repeal Bears Ears. He was conversant enough on the subject and the topic that he actually brought up Grand Staircase," Chaffetz said.

Both lawmakers also mentioned immigration – Stewart about the need to uphold President Trump’s immigration ban and Chaffetz about the importance for Utah Representatives to reach out and welcome members of the local Muslim community.