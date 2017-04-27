Chaffetz To Take Leave From Congress For Foot Surgery

  • Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says he'll miss three to four weeks of work for emergency foot surgery to remove hardware from an older injury he sustained.
Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz will miss more than three weeks of work for emergency foot surgery due to an old injury.

Chaffetz posted an X-ray of his foot on Instagram Wednesday that shows a plate and several large screws holding his bones together.

He says doctors recommend he remove all the hardware from his foot immediately or risk “serious infection.” Chaffetz broke his foot 12 years ago after falling from a ladder.

The fifth-term Republican chairs the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This news comes just a week after his surprise announcement that he would not seek re-election and may possibly leave before finishing his term.

Chaffetz has not revealed what he plans to do next, though he’s floated the idea of a future run for governor or becoming a TV host.

In his post, Chaffetz said it was not an “opportune time to be away,” but appreciates his constituents understanding as he takes time to recover.

