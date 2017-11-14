'My Story Has Never Changed' Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tells House Committee

Updated at 12:01 p.m. ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday that his "story has never changed" about his and other Trump campaign officials' connections to Russia.

"I will not accept, and reject accusations that I have ever lied," Sessions said. "That is a lie!"

The hearing was Sessions' first before the House Judiciary Committee as attorney general, but he's frequented other congressional panels investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, giving almost "20 hours" of testimony this year by his count.

Sessions is back on Capitol Hill for an oversight hearing before the committee, which is clearly divided along partisan lines on many issues. A lot of talk about Russia is expected throughout the day's proceeding.

But it may not be quite the grilling he has had in the past, though. The committee is led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who has been reluctant to criticize Sessions and is also among the lawmakers who want to investigate Hillary Clinton more than the Trump campaign. That won't stop Democrats from asking their own questions as evidenced by the early questioning from the committee's ranking Democrat Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

