45 Days Ep. 3: Sex Ed. & Federal Lands

By 16 minutes ago

This week, KUER reporters Nicole Nixon, Lee Hale, and Judy Fahys join news director Terry Gildea to talk about sex education in Utah, and the fight over federal control of public lands in Utah.  Last week Governor Gary Herbert signed a non-binding resolution that asks President Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument.  Also, the Utah Senate passed a resolution asking Congress to shrink the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.  Finally, last Wednesday, an election reform bill passed out of the House Government Operations Committee.  If signed into law, it would allow for a state-funded presidential primary.

Tags: 
45 Days

