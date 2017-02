45 Days: Episode 1

The 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature is underway, and KUER reporters are breaking down the bills, and the politics behind them, in our new podcast “45 Days.” On our first episode, KUER news director Terry Gildea is joined by reporters Whittney Evans and Julia Ritchey. They talk about the Women’s March, the Governor’s speech to the Utah Legislature, the future of the so-called Zion curtain, and more.