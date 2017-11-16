2017-18 Utah Ski Season Is Just Days Away

Three Northern Utah Ski Resorts are set to open the day before Thanksgiving according to Ski Utah, the trade group promoting Utah’s ski industry.

Alta and Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon and Snowbasin east of Ogden, will open on November 22nd. Park City Mountain opens the following day. Nathan Rafferty is the President and CEO of Ski Utah. He says the economic and weather outlooks are creating optimism.

“Last year was an all-time record. The season before that was an all-time record as well. So we’re crossing our fingers and look forward [to] what we hope to be a third record season in a row. We’ve got a ton of momentum.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting six to twelve inches of new snow in the higher elevations of Northern Utah with a storm moving in and staying until Friday. The 3-month forecast looks much the same as last year’s at this time. Northern Utah is likely to be a little warmer and wetter than normal, according to the weather service.